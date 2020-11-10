Believers welcome mosque opening

Believers in the country have expressed their joy over the Supreme Committee announcement to reopen mosques from November 15 with strict COVID-19 protocol.

“This is a great day, great news, indeed…all praises to the Lord,” cried Noorul Ameen, a retired private sector employee. “All the prayers for the country, the ruler and the authorities who have made us safe.”

Oman decided to close masjids, churches, temples and Gurudwaras in the wake of the COVID-19 impact mid-March this year.

“We missed 35 Friday Juma prayers due to the pandemic and this has not been the case in my 44 years of life,” said Shahad Hussain al Lawati, an entrepreneur in the textiles industry.

“I stopped counting the number of daily mass prayers that we lost since March but it’s a great relief that we are slowly getting back to normal,” he added.

Moosa al Balushi, a septuagenarian from Muttrah souq expressed his concern over the people’s carefulness in following the COVID-19 protocol.

He reminded all that a small lapse from a believer can make things bad and we should strictly be adhering to the safety precautions.

“We all need to strictly follow the Supreme Committee guidelines for the functioning of mosques in line with the precautionary measures for COVID-19. Remember, we are not fully free from the virus,” Al Balushi said.

