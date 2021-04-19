Being responsible and hopeful…

Tell me, how many times you have been looking through your shopping bills since April 16, 2021. We have been trying to figure out and understand how VAT works and feel an ouch when goods cost more than before.

Would products become costlier than before?

The years 2020 and 2021 have been all about changes. We went through these emotions when we went through oil prices but then we got used to it. And this too we will get used to it.

But with VAT there were doubts at different levels such as if the importer, trader and retailer are all paying at various points would it not eventually increase the cost of the product which could fall on the customer. We will soon have an in-depth discussion on the Observer programme Note It on Social media.

The Tax Authority however has given an explanation too but we still continue to collect our supermarket bills but wait until we begin to shop for electronic goods and maybe an automobile. On social media, we have been comparing notes. Let us excitedly enjoy the VAT experience. It is for the betterment of the nation.

On ‘Note it this week’ our guest is Dr Ahmed Shahrabani, Locum’s Nest Co-Founder and CEO, who is also the Forbes 30 under 30 Science & Healthcare Europe Honouree.

It is more than one year since Covid-19 began its impact and the demand for doctors brought the APP Locum’s Nest into existence. Dr Ahmed Shahrabani speaks about the changing phases of Covid-19 cases, therapies, vaccines and how Locum’s Nest came about.

He also alerted on the importance of vaccination but not to look down on our basic protection system – masks, social distance and frequent washing of hands. And guess what, an annual booster jab could be a norm.

Well if that is the future, the current scenario needs our full focus and that is to protect ourselves and the people around us. The number of deaths due to Covid-19 continues to increase with 12 cases recorded in 24 hours and announced on Monday afternoon.

What is most important is to not to expose others if anyone is experiencing Covid-19 symptoms or for that matter, we must not forget in some cases the individuals are asymptomatic.

Life must go on and work must continue especially for the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers. It is even more painful when we hear any of them suffering from Covid-19; because while we talk about social distancing, the healthcare professionals do not have a choice but to pay attention to the patients whether they are Covid-19 positive or with any other common ailments.

Temporarily there is a feeling that all other ailments seem to be insignificant. But people are suffering from those ailments too but fear stops them from approaching medical help.

While the challenges of Covid-19 continue, the dilemma is whether to travel or not. It is recommended not to travel unless there is an urgent need, but expatriates seem to have developed the urge to see family back home.

For now, it might be best to stay put and settle for communication technology and apps, according to the experts.

Health experts want to come out of denial and realise, “it just does not happen to others it can happen to anyone.”

What we have to remember is there are ways to overcome the virus with the right medical assistance and many have recovered from home itself. More than anything else what is important is rest.

Somehow that is a term that is often forgotten. Maybe it is the moral of the story. Covid-19 has been reminding us to take a break from the rush of life, from running around the clock non-stop, not taking time to relish the food, to stretch or breathe.

We had even forgotten that exhaling follows inhaling, the past must be pushed over to live in the present and hope for a bright future.

So let us be responsible and get into the mode of reviving and bring back hope in Ramadhan.