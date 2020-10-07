Being Kind webinar a boost to mental health

Muscat: The Whispers of Serenity under the umbrella of Not Alone campaign is organising a Webinar on Saturday titled ‘Be Kind’ open to the public on World Mental Health Day, which falls on October 10.

Although the topic is ‘Kindness’, there are going to be different approaches for adults and children, according to the organizers. As part of the event there will also be workshops with the objective of being interactive.

“We want to invite the world to Oman at the same time to remind everyone once again to be kind to one another. Sometimes as human beings we tend to be self-centered and we need to be reminded,” said HH Sayyida Basma al Said, founder of Whispers of Serenity and Not Alone Campaign.

“We have taken up to the big day of a campaign happening on social media where you share your idea of being kind. It is exciting because we even have filters. There is a surprise for the winner that will be announced on the day of the webinar,” she said.

“Being kind is not just a feeling or talk but an action and we want everyone to be involved,” said Sahar Salmanian, psychologist and speaker.

Every day at 6 pm a task is posted on social media related to being kind. Once the task is done, one can post it whether it is audio, picture or video with the tag #BeKind and explain how it feels.

“People tend to have lost the essence of being kind to each other; maybe it is the pandemic that is why we thought it is important to bring it up this year. We have lined up many distinguished speakers from Oman and abroad. One of our speakers is HH Shaikha Intisar al Sabah who will be talking about positivity. Rawan bin Hussain a blogger and a person who has been highlighting bullying in social media, Jumana al Darwish with Happy Box that has been promoting happy letters to the children of Beirut from the children of the world. We also have doctors from Egypt and Bahrain, as well as successful initiatives from across the world.

Initially we were talking about mental health but I think the most important factor is being kind as that would be a big boost to mental health. The objective is to talk about the importance of kindness in our lives and society and ways to incorporate it into our daily lives during these times,” she noted.

The agenda of the webinar will include 10 main speakers and five mental health campaigns. Participants will be divided into groups according to the age groups for the workshops. More information can be obtained on bekind.whispers-of-serenity.com.