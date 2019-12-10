Being kind for no reason at all

Is it not a fabulous feeling to see happiness? The sight of a grandmother sitting on the floor to be at the eye level of her blonde grandson, pulling him towards her to give one of the tightest hugs in the world made me smile and knew that everything she said to the child was full of love.

The child jumps out of the grip only to fall into another hug — this time his own mother. He rolls onto his destination a play area. If only he knows the goodness in those hugs and moments. But he has already benefited from the good feelings that would be accumulated for years to come as a hug gives a child a sense of protection, increase self-esteem and make them smarter as

well as healthier.

There is love and generosity that blood relatives generate then there are the ones from the dedicated and loyal friends while the one that takes my breath away is the kindness and thoughtfulness displayed by strangers.

Being served green tea at a place filled with a collection of a variety of teas, what struck the eyes was also the nail colour of young Eva who was serving tea. Could not help but compliment her to that she quickly responded, “Would you like to have it?” Totally touched by her kindness I declined the offer. “Would you like to try it?”She continued. And she rushed to her accommodation and there she was back with the bottle and within seconds she was applying the colour on my nails with expert strokes.

She just won my heart not just for her service but her personality. If a small compliment could have that impact imagine the depth of an appreciation. Eva created a moment for me to remember a lifetime. It was all the happiness and joy that accompanied the incident that made it a celebration.

I had already noticed Eva is a proactive person from the way she took the order — it was as if she was already reading my mind. So what makes people live Eva a class apart in executing their job? It has to be their involvement with their job. I am not a customer service expert but when we are the consumers we all are to a certain extent capable of listing out on what is that we look

forward. I am used to getting a response to thank you but so far I cannot think of someone running to getting something they own to share.

What is that makes somebody involved in their job? It must be a passion where they overlook difficulties as a burden and refuses to brand it. But it is still deeper than that — it must be the core of the person — values and then, of course, the personality. Confidence plays an important role but most importantly

it must be the sense of belonging that makes a person feel keen to be themselves.

Being oneself while you are on your own and to be oneself in front of others varies in a great deal. It is when you stop being worried about others judging you the good things begin to happen — your potential grows along with opportunities. Daring to be different while not being at others’ cost makes one a unique brand. Here Eva is a brand on her own and is an asset to her organization.

Hopefully she would be noticed by her management for there could be much more she could offer after all the sense of belonging is partially generated by the organisation as well. She was busy and excited — qualities that would be the ingredients for a healthy mind. Yes, eventually everything falls back to the mind and its health. In order to perform any duty, it is essential to learn the switch on switch off techniques while working — that is not to take personal issues to work and work issues to home. And in the midst of it all ensure to enjoy the moment.