Behavioural change key to fighting Covid-19

Controlling the coronavirus cases and bringing the pandemic under control in the country rests in the hands of the people of Oman.

While the government is trying its level best to contain the fast-spreading virus, every individual has an equal and crucial role in conquering the scourge.

The general scenario is that people have become complacent in wearing a mask, hand sanitising, social distancing, and are reluctant to stay indoors. They started to gather as soon as the restrictions were eased, resulting in the further spread, doctors opined.

Dr Hamed al Sinawi, MD- FRCPsych, Senior Consultant, Old age Psychiatrist, Department of Behavioural Medicine, SQU says the people’s behavioural patterns need to be changed towards preventive measures as well as vaccine intake.

“Several factors influence our motivation on health-related behaviour. Unfortunately, health education alone has limited impact, and we need to

understand what motivates people to abide by the rules and regulations,” he said.

According to Dr Dilip Singhvi, Specialist Internal Medicine at Apollo, many factors have influenced people’s behavioural pattern, their reluctance towards pandemic protocols, especially social distancing.

“Primarily, work from home shifted back to offices resulted in increased interaction among colleagues work-related movement, and interaction with strangers.”

He said many people are resisting testing despite having symptoms thinking it’s not Covid and keep on moving, with fair chances of transmitting the virus to others.

“Additionally, travel has increased after the ease in restrictions. People are coming from countries where there are lots of Covid cases. Added to it is the risk of the new variant viruses.”

“The best way to fight Covid is still wearing masks, social distancing, and hand hygiene,” says Dr Benny Panakkan, Medical Director, Badr al Samaa.

“Even after vaccination, this practice has to continue, as vaccines do not offer 100 per cent protection though chances of getting infected are less.

Even the severity of the disease is more petite. So we have to mentally accept these facts and move forward, “he added.

Dr Viresh Chopra suggests that Covid-19 has posed a significant threat to mental health. It is very imporatnt for all of us to stay mentally strong in these challenging times.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic, there is less focus on the mental health issues. We all need to become more aware of self-hygiene measures and practice them every second every day and take part in the global war against the pandemic.”

KABEER YOUSUF

@kabeeryousef