Before HM the Sultan, members of council of ministers take oath

Muscat: Before His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, their highness and excellency members of the Council of Ministers took oath of office at the Council of Ministers’ premises here on Tuesday.

Also, before His Majesty the Sultan, Sayyid Fatik bin Fahr bin Taimour al Said, Special Envoy of His Majesty the Sultan, and Shaikh Sabbaa bin Hamdan bin Sabbaa al Saadi, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee for National Day Celebrations, took oath of office.

Photos taken by Mohammed Mustafa

