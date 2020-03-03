Main 

Before HM the Sultan, members of council of ministers take oath

Oman Observer

Muscat: Before His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, their highness and excellency members of the Council of Ministers took oath of office at the Council of Ministers’ premises here on Tuesday.

Also, before His Majesty the Sultan, Sayyid Fatik bin Fahr bin Taimour al Said, Special Envoy of His Majesty the Sultan, and Shaikh Sabbaa bin Hamdan bin Sabbaa al Saadi, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee for National Day Celebrations, took oath of office.

 

Photos taken by Mohammed Mustafa

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5323 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

NY apartment fire claims 12, including 4 kids

Oman Observer Comments Off on NY apartment fire claims 12, including 4 kids

Omanis can travel to 79 destinations without visa

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Omanis can travel to 79 destinations without visa

ODC receives biggest vessel since 2011

Oman Observer Comments Off on ODC receives biggest vessel since 2011