Before HM, Ambassadors take oath of office

Muscat: Before His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, a number of ambassadors took the oath of office at Al Barakah Palace on Tuesday. HH Sayyid Faisal bin Turki bin Mahmoud al Said, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its Permanent Representative to the Islamic Cooperation Organization; Dr Sayyid Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud al Busaidy, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates; Abdullah bin Nassir bin Mussalam al Rahbi, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League; Moosa bin Hamdan bin Moosa al Ta’ee, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the United States of America; Shaikh Hilal bin Marhoon bin Salim al Ma’amari, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Jordan, took the oath of office. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister. — ONA

