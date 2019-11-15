Before His Majesty, ministers take oath

MUSCAT: Before His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, at Bait Al Baraka on Thursday the following ministers, and officials took oath: Nasser bin Khamis bin Ali al Jashmi, Secretary General for the Ministry of Finance. Eng Azza bint Sulaiman bin Said al Ismailiya, Minister of Technology and Communications. Dr Suad bint Mohammed bin Ali al Lawatia, Minister of Arts Affairs. Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Musandam. Eng Issam bin Saud bin Harib al Zadjali, Chairman of Muscat Municipality. Nasr bin Khamis bin Mohammed al Sawai, Public Prosecutor. — ONA – Photos by Mohamed Mustafa

Related