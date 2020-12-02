Takara’s Beef Tenderloin Teriyaki

The Best of Japanese Kitchen

Teriyaki is a technique of Japanese cooking where soy sauce, mirin and sugar (sometimes with other additives) are mixed together to create a sauce that is used to marinate or coat the meat. In today’s recipe, Chef Rajesh is sharing the best way to prepare your tenderloin meat.

Takara is located inside the Intercontinental Hotel Muscat and is one of the country’s best Japanese restaurants offering some of the most delicious and authentic Japanese flavours to the Sultanate. The restaurant currently has different promotions from Hana Nights that allows ladies to spoil their appetite every Tuesdays to Unlimited Ala Carte Weekend Lunch.

INGREDIENTS:

Teriyaki Sauce [Yield: 1900ml]

500ml Kikkoman soy sauce

65ml Japanese sweet cooking sauce Mirin

375gm White sugar

1900ml Water

65gm Carrot

25gm Ginger

65gm white onion

65gm Leeks

25gm Garlic

250gm Bone of chicken/beef or offcuts part of beef meat

50gm Katakuriko (Potato starch) or Cornflour

250gm Beef tenderloin meat

1pinch Salt and pepper

10 ml Olive oil

Garnish

1 pc Cherry Tomato

2-3 pc Asparagus

10gm Spring onion – Julienne cut

PREPARATION METHOD

Teriyaki sauce

Grill the beef or chicken bone either in an oven or thick hot pan until golden brown.

Grill or sauté all the vegetables (carrot, ginger, white onion and garlic) together until you get its natural aroma.

Take a large stockpot with a thick base, mix soy sauce, mirin, sugar and water. Heat the pot on fire with a high flame, stir continuously until it boils. Put those sautéed vegetables and grilled bones in it and reduce the fire. Simmer continuously at the temperature of 800C to 850C for 2hrs, do not cover while simmering.

Reduce the sauce by 30% by simmering heat. (do not high the flame, it will burn your sauce and taste will be bitter)

Once sauce ready, strain carefully. Keep the liquid and discard impurities.

Take one bowl, mix katakuriko with water just to dilute. Reheat the strained sauce until it boiled, pour diluted katakuriko slowly and stir it continuously. Switch off the fire.

Teriyaki sauce is ready. Cool down and store in freezer.

Tenderloin preparation

Marinade tenderloin meat with salt, pepper and olive oil.

Heat the pan and put tenderloin meat. Cook all side of the meat until you want to reach your doneness (I prefer medium). In the same pan sauté asparagus and cherry tomato for garnish.

Take the meat out from the pan, slice it 1cm thick and arrange on the plate.

Heat teriyaki sauce about 80ml then pour on to the tenderloin. Garnish with asparagus, cherry tomato and spring onions.

ABOUT THE CHEF

CHEF Rajesh Thapa

Executive Chef

Head Chef

TAKARA Japanese Restaurant

Born in Nepal, Chef Rajesh Thapa, at a very young age has been inspired by the local chefs of Kathmandu. It is from these chefs that he first learned his culinary experience.

After years of mastering many of the Nepalese styles of cooking, he moved to Dubai in 2008 and begin venturing into multi-cuisine speciality and working with some of the best 5-star hotels in the country. Working in different restaurants, he eventually gravitated towards Japanese culinary. He would spend the next 10 years working with Jumeirah Group where he pre-opened several of their world-renowned restaurants. As the head chef of Takara, he has dedicated his time into making sure that he prepares not only the freshest ingredients but the best that Japanese dishes have to offer. One of his missions is to train other chefs to become better especially at the Japanese style and art of cooking and inspiring the next generations of Head Chefs.