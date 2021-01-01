Bedouin stories & poems by the campfire

WHO can ever regret camping under the stars as a truly unforgettable experience and staying in traditional Bedouin style camps amid nature?

A content creator and soul searcher who misses travelling due to coronavirus is optimistic that travel will soon be a reality.

Earle Enriquez, a young Filipino expatriate, was resident for four years with her family which includes ‘Stitch’, a Persian cat acquired in Dhofar. She worked for a luxury resort in marketing and communications and explored the wonders of Salalah and Oman.

She has ample impressions about her life in the Sultanate.

Earle first landed during the 2015 Khareef season and was lucky to be welcomed by the breathtaking lush greenery of the rugged Salalah Mountains.

“A magical transformation found nowhere else in the Middle East,” she says as her curiosity and excitement led her to explore some of the spectacular treasures of nature and cultural spots.

“The Sultanate’s remarkable landscapes are truly some of Arabia’s best kept secrets,” mentions Earle.

Dhofar Governorate, she notes, offers all possible environments for every adventurous traveller with its multitude of blissful beaches, magnificent rocky mountain, and towering dunes in the awe-inspiring Empty Quarter.

She suggests the picture-perfect Al Fizayah Beach and its white sand and cobalt blue waters surrounded by rugged cliffs as one of the highly recommended locations to friends and visitors who appreciates serenity and loves swimming around the unspoilt natural beauty.

However, the majestic Taqah Cliff remains her most favourite sunset spot in the world.

“I would often drive there on weekends, either with my family or friends to watch the sundown amidst the spectacular view of the coastal town. Sometimes we would even spot amazing sights like villagers pull in nets full of sardines. For early risers, the coastal cliffs of Eftalquot brings a perfect sunrise and definitely is a must-visit,” she reminisces.

Aftalcoot also brings back memories of caravan of camels wandering across the road you make your way to the mountainous road of Wadi Darbat, a nature park for picnic goers and a cool place to enjoy picturesque boat rides around the lake.

During Khareef, scenic places such as the roads leading to Jabal Samhan, Ayn Athoum and Ayn Khor come to life with thick green vegetation and waterfalls cascading from the mountains.

“I would often visit these places especially during the monsoons when the climate is cooler as it is nice to drive past the scenery, and stop to sit around in a nice spot while enjoying Kahwa or her favourite Chicken Fatira.

Along with friends they went camping to the Empty Quarter, one of the world’s largest deserts. “Camping under the stars was truly unforgettable as we were treated to some interesting traditional Bedouin stories and poems by the campfire.”

Having a deep appreciation for nature and culture, she is fascinated by Oman’s charm and rich heritage. “But apart from its traditions and natural wonders, the warmth of its people is also something worth mentioning,” she adds.

Earle’s work presented herself with opportunities to meet, work and make friends with locals who are talented, humble, and are grateful to have experienced genuine Omani hospitality.

Recollecting Oman, she admits having learnt its culture and history through the stories and experiences. “I am ever grateful for all the valuable knowledge learned about this beautiful country and its people.”

This stylista loves places. She has exhaustively shared her experiences on social media (@earlehatsumy) which inspired many of her friends to visit and explore. “Oman still has a lot of amazing things to offer, and keep spreading word about this destination to my travel-minded friends around the globe,” she adds.

Even after leaving Oman, she cherishes the moments and learnings as well as the people she had the honour to meet. She considers Oman as a second home and will always have a special place in her heart.

When travel regulations are finally stable, this lady from Clark, Pampanga, looks forward to visiting the Sultanate again but for now prefers some tropical islands in the Philippines.

