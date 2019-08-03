BEC wins Queen’s Award for International Trade

Berkeley Engineering Consultants (BEC), a single access point for specialist engineering services for the global oil & gas sector, is celebrating winning The Queen’s Award for International Trade. It is a major achievement with BEC, being one of just over 200 companies to have been recognised out of more than 4 million registered businesses nationwide.

Handed out just once a year, The Queen’s Awards are the most prestigious awards for UK businesses, recognising outstanding achievement among UK-based companies in four categories which also include Innovation, Promoting Opportunity (through Social Mobility) and Sustainable Development.

BEC is one of just a handful of organisations supporting the oil & gas sector to have been recognised in The Queen’s Awards this year. BEC is a strategic partner to major names in oil & gas, providing process engineering services which enable its clients to select the safest, most efficient and cost-effective designs for their processing facilities. Its activities encompass extraction, refining, petrochemical and petrochemical processing projects.

Based in London with an engineering office in Reading, BEC employs engineering specialists delivering high value optimal cost driven client solutions. It operates from additional facilities worldwide including Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan and South Korea, and opened a new dedicated office in Oman earlier in 2019 to support this rapidly growing market.

BEC’s CEO, Irteza Piracha, commented: “Winning The Queen’s Award represents another major milestone in our journey. We have built our success on offering an innovative and flexible approach to supporting our clients.”

