Be’ah to supply scrap tyres to Oman Cement in Waste to Energy deal

Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah), the wholly government-owned solid waste management flagship, has formalized a deal to supply Oman Cement Company with processed scrap tyres as a fuel resource for use in the latter’s cement kilns near Rusayl.

An agreement to this effect was signed by the utility on Thursday. Be’ah Oman CEO Tariq al Amri hailed the deal as a triumph for the utility’s efforts to secure the safe, sustainable and value-generating disposal of the mountains of used automotive tyres stockpiling at key dumpsites around the Sultanate. In a tweet, be’ah also highlighted the commercial and environmental benefits accruing to Oman Cement as it switches to a fuel alternative based on tyre waste while reducing its consumption of valuable natural gas.

Under the agreement, be’ah has committed to supplying around 30,000 tonnes per annum of Tyre Derived Fuel (TDF) processed from scrap tyres in a unique application of the Waste to Energy (WtE) principle as a panacea to the problem of End of Life automotive tyres stockpiling in the country.

An estimated 45,000 tonnes of scrap tyres are generated every year in the Sultanate — a figure that is projected to rise in line with population growth and urbanisation. For want of environmentally safe ways of disposing of this waste, these tyres have been piling up at two major dumpsites. The biggest is in Dhofar Governorate where several millions of waste tyres are currently being amassed.

Waste tyres are widely used as a fuel resource in cement kilns in a number of countries around the world, either as the primary fuel or in combination with natural gas and coal. Once stripped of their metal reinforcements, such as wires, the waste tyres are then shredded into chips, known as ‘Tyre Derived Fuel’ (TDF). These chips are typically used in high heat operations, such as cement kilns, waste-to-energy schemes, and power plants.

Importantly, the pact with Oman Cement will allow for a number of small and medium enterprises to provide support services in the form of transportation and logistics of tyres and the processed fuel.

“The agreement seeks to achieve be’ah’s strategy to adopt practices that ensure waste management in a sustainable way as well as promote the circular economy,” added Al Amri in the tweet.