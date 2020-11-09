Be’ah signs pact with OCGS

MUSCAT, NOV 9 – The Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Oman Center for Governance and Sustainability (OCGS) to strengthen ties between the two parties in terms of governance, sustainability, and capacity-building. The MoU was signed by Sayyid Hamed bin Sultan al Busaidy, the CEO of OCGS, and Eng Tariq bin Ali al Amri, CEO of be’ah. The memorandum aims at enhancing the efforts of both parties to achieve mutual benefits in the fields of environmental sustainability as well as the capacity building side which the OCGS provides for their stakeholders in regards with governance.

Dr Mohab bin Ali al Hinai, Head of the Environmental Center of Excellence at be’ah, said in a statement: “We are delighted with this partnership with OCGS and we are looking forward to develop the expertise in be’ah through the training services that OCGS provides. We are also aiming at unifying the governmental institutions’ efforts to achieve sustainability and provide the best possible solutions to governance and sustainability issues.”

Dr Al Hinai added that all sustainability training programmes provided by both be’ah and OCGS will be unified in order to avoid duplication of programmes. One of the objectives agreed by be’ah and the centre is the promotion of all the activities, events, and conferences organised by be’ah in OCGS’s communication channels.

Sayyid Hamed bin Sultan al Busaidy, CEO of OCGS, confirmed: “This MoU comes as a step to encourage companies to benefit from the consultation services that we provide at OCGS in the governance and sustainability sectors.” He also said that “since the launch of OCGS, the centre has been offering services and establishing partnerships with different organisations across the Sultanate to strengthen ties between the private and public sectors and unify efforts that aim to achieve business and projects sustainability, and utilise all types of resources to best serve the national economy and the Sultanate’s Vision 2040 Goals.”

