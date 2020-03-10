Be’ah launches ISWA regional chapter for MENA in Oman

MUSCAT, MARCH 10 – Be’ah, Oman’s environment management company, has launched ISWA Regional Chapter for the MENA Region in Oman, aiming at offering a platform to discuss common environmental issues and concerns with a wider network and to learn from each other’s experience.

The new hub for environment and waste management sectors, the ISWA branch will attempt to make a local and global impact through the environmental services and waste management sector, according to Mohammed al Harthy, Executive Vice-President-Strategic Development Sector at Be’ah, and Antonis Mavropolous, ISWA President.

“The first ISWA Regional Chapter for the Middle East and North Africa region will serve as a hub for all ISWA members across the MENA region to discuss common environmental issues and concerns”, Mohammed al Harthy told the Observer. “It is also a regional network of professionals working to engage with the public and raise awareness about sustainable, environmentally friendly and cost-effective waste management practices”, he said. The Regional Chapter will bring together ISWA National Members within a certain geographical area, that aims at sharing their waste management experience and building bridges towards understanding the environmental issues in the region and the future impact that these issues impose on the future generations.

It is one of be’ah’s objectives to be a pioneer in the waste management sector by establishing a well-developed infrastructure that includes engineered landfills, waste streams processing and recycling sites, and different waste diversion projects to minimise the waste received at landfills. “Another important objective that be’ah is currently trying to achieve is to create a hub or a benchmark in the waste management industry across the MENA region”, added Al Harthy. As a first step towards achieving this goal, the company has established the Environmental Center of Excellence (ECE) which aims at positioning be’ah at the forefront of the waste management sector.

“The ECE’s main goals include providing a diverse and robust research and development programmes, presenting cost-effective and novel solutions to persisting solid waste problems, as well as creating an environment that encourages an innovative culture that helps Oman diversify its economy and create high-paying jobs”, he added. He further said that it also aims at building the capacity of the waste management sector in Oman and providing tailor-made training programmes in collaboration with well-reputed institutes. The center is currently utilising the expertise acquired within be’ah and the ECE network to provide high quality consultancy services to industries and relevant government bodies, both regionally and globally.

