be’ah instills green lessons in students

MUSCAT, FEB 24 – Thousands of children from public schools took their first lessons in environment protection in a be’ah initiative.

Green Schools, launched by be’ah Academy of the Omani Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah), helps children participate in activities and projects aimed at solving environmental issues and in achieving sustainable development.

This includes recycling, afforestation and rationalisation of electricity and water as well as the volunteering projects.

Green Schools project also promotes environmentally friendly activities such as proper disposal and reduction of waste. be’ah collaborated with Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) to develop evaluation criteria for the participating schools.

The winners of Writing Marathon were honoured by His Highness Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd al Said, Assistant Secretary-General of the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office for Cabinet Affairs. Ahmed al Kharusi, Head of Community Outreach and Social Engagement at be’ah, said, “About 15,000 stories were written by schoolchildren from schools across the Sultanate and the top 10 stories dealing with different environmental issues were chosen to be published,” he said.

Story writing marathon is part of many awareness campaigns and programmes organised by Be’ah Academy. This programme aims to encourage children and young people to share their stories and values ​​towards the environment.

