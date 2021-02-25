Beaches, parks to remain closed until further notice

Muscat: Keeping in mind the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate, the Supreme Committee decided on Thursday to extend the closure of beaches and public parks across all governorates until further notice.

The committee also stressed preventing all kinds of gatherings in rest houses, farms, winter and desert camps, and others in the wake of the rising number of infections.

In an online statement, the committee has also recommended families avoid gathering at homes or other private places.

The Supreme Committee had earlier decided to close beaches and public parks in all governorates from February 11, 2021, for a period of two weeks.