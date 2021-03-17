Main 

Beaches open for exercise, take-outs available at restaurants

Muscat: The Supreme Committee  on Wednesday decided to open beaches for exercise and individual sports and asserted that gathering and mass sports activities at the beach are still banned.

Gas stations, health institutions and private pharmacies, shops selling and tyre repairing stores in gas stations, movement of goods, transportation, shipping and unloading, work of factories without receiving customers and visitors, home delivery services, take-outs, and drive-throughs at restaurants, cafes, mobile cafes and licensed street vendors are exempted from the closure.

Restaurants located within the hotel establishments will provide services to their guests only. It also decided to activate the role of volunteers in all wilayats of the Sultanate.

