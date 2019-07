Oman beach soccer team players who won the Neom beach soccer cup in Saudi Arabia arrive home at the Muscat International Airport. The Sultanate team outclassed Egypt 5-4 in the final match. Sami al Balushi (3), Jalal al Sinani and Sahreef al Balushi netted Oman’s goals in the match. The four days event was held in Saudi Arabia from July 17 to 20 and featured participation of Egypt, Oman, China, the UAE, England and hosts Saudi Arabia.

