Be watchful against online blackmailing of children

The Sultanate has embraced online training all the more with hybrid classes in most schools and kids being used to the virtual world for several months.

But the safety of children in the virtual world should precede any other matter of attention and experts advise that parents need to be aware as virtual world is a smooth area where identity can be often hidden and chances of kids being duped are high, according to the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

“A host of cyber hazards, ranging from cyberbullying, the threat from cyber predators, phishing, scams, accidental downloading of malware etc, that can often haunt the children throughout their lives, are potential dangers in the virtual world,” a statement from the ROP cybercrime investigation department has stated.

The warning comes in the wake of three people being arrested by the Directorate-General of Criminal Inquiries and Investigations on charges of fraud, electronic extortion and money laundering online by intruding into the privacy of children while they were attending online classes.

These children were befriended by the culprits online and were asked to share obscene photos using which they were blackmailed and, according to the ROP statement, one of the children transferred huge amounts of money only to be blackmailed further.

“The cyber world is a place where culprits find it easy to hide their identity and both kids and adults are facing a lot of issues because of this,” says Haitham bin Hilal al Hajri, cybersecurity researcher and expert.

He added that elders might be able to distinguish between a malicious mail and an original one, but children fail to recognise such attempts on their identity and innocence.

“We have to safeguard them against a variety of lucrative and malicious attempts inside the cyberspace. They need to be constantly educated on the safe usage of the Internet and make sure they are not left unattended while being online,” he added.

There are five important cybersecurity tips that can save children from being duped. It is important to protect kid’s device by implementing anti-malware and parental control tools.

“Educate your kids to avoid sharing of sensitive information with strangers online, such as personal information, home address, schools or phone numbers.”

Third is to teach children to download apps only from official stores and avoid direct links via social media.

Fourth, follow and know what your kids’ interests are on the cyber world, from games, social websites, or online blogs. Also, teach them to not search for illegal materials.

It is also important to educate children about cyber etiquette, and how to address and talk to people online. Besides, children should know about the impacts of cyberbullying and how to report them.

