Be prepared to live with the pandemic

Muscat: Living with the COVID- 19 is one of the most discussed hot topics of the contemporary world. No one knows how much time it will take for the pandemic to subside. At the same time, time is unstoppable, and life has to go. In search of some solution, countries around the world are adjusting to the ‘new normal’ till the time a vaccine comes, and things start limping back to the pre-pandemic world.

Chairing the Supreme Committee meeting in the beginning of the last month, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, dwelt upon the fact that due to persistence of the pandemic and lack of effective treatment so far, it has become necessary to co-exist in accordance with this emerging situation and adapt to it gradually. Cooperation of all members of society is necessary to realise the desired goals at this point in time.

The pandemic has affected the world economy. It has affected all human interests in all sectors. Boredom and isolation are natural byproducts of the situation. All of these are behind the rapid trend of finding an alternative solution to foster a culture of coexistence with the virus, which means that societies have gained adequate health awareness that enables them to live ‘new-normally’. However, many things will remain idle until life returns to normal, as the virus has to go even if it is a prolonged departure.

Living with the virus is what the Supreme Committee has called upon, does not mean surrendering to it.

Life is not like before now. It is certainly different in an exceptional and abnormal situation. This means that there are many obligations and directives that we must adhere to. They came in the form of decisions and directives by the competent authorities.

Applying the principle of ‘co-existence’, the Sultanate has taken many measures to reopen hundreds of commercial and economic activities that were closed for almost three months because of the pandemic outbreak. They opened gradually under regulations to prevent the spread of the virus. The Governorate of Muscat reopened after a total closure due to the highest number of cases, yet some parts in Muttrah and Wadi al Kabir are still under lockdown.

The world is optimistic that the pandemic will recede sometime and it will be controlled.

There are many ongoing studies and many vaccinations are under study. Perhaps, we will soon hear international accreditation for a cure of the virus, which may be able to reduce complications of the disease. For the time being, we have to be careful and continue with what we started to confront this virus and prevent its spread. This spread depends on the awareness of the community members and their effective contribution by adhering to the guidelines.

Not to mention, the big roles and efforts of the government and the first line of defense including doctors and health workers. With God’s willing, we will be able to prevent its spread and eliminate it for good.