Be part of development, graduates told

MUSCAT: The second ceremony of the 30th graduation ceremony of Sultan Qaboos University was held on Monday under the auspices of Mohammed bin al Zubair, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Economic Planning Affairs. The total number of students graduating this year from the nine colleges at SQU is 2,922.

As many as 1,639 graduates from the humanities colleges, namely, College of Arts and Social Sciences, College of Economics and Political Science, College of Education and College of Law received their degrees from the chief guest. The number of graduates from humanities colleges is as follows: College of Arts and Social Sciences 590; College of Economics and Political Science 427; College of Education 419; College of Law 203.

Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, Vice-Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University, greeted the 11th batch of PhD holders, the 24th batch of master’s degree holders, and the 30th batch of bachelor’s degree holders. “Congratulations to graduates, their guardians, and our country to have this qualified graduates,” he said.

“The variables at the international and domestic levels on the labour market have been a great motivation for the university to develop its programmes and outputs in accordance with job market requirements. Therefore, the university is keen on inculcate the concepts of entrepreneurship and innovation in the minds of its students, as it aims to reach a high level of knowledge and skills needed by the labour market,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Addressing the officials in business sectors, he said “do not renounce those national competencies, give them the opportunity to prove themselves and appreciate their energies because they have the spirit of leadership that helps your institutions to change and progress”.

Dr Al Bimani called upon the graduates to explore their potential and develop their skills in the scientific and other fields.

“Keep up with the world’s trend in being open to multidisciplinary fields, whether in your own venture, organisation, or in your volunteer works, to be part of Oman’s development.” He extended 49th National Day greetings to the graduates and expressed gratitude to His Majesty, the leader of the nation, on this special occasion.

