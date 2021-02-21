Be on guard against coronavirus, commercial centres told

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion called on commercial centres and shops to adhere to the precautionary measures issued in coordination with the Ministry of Health. The shopping process suggested for consumers is aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

The ministry stated that these procedures include organising safe entry for consumers, wearing masks, adhering to social distancing norms (two metres) between one consumer and another at the payment counter, sterilising shopping carts and roofs, and providing sterilisers to consumers.

It emphaised on healthy and safe practices for consumers, as they have been asked to adhere to safety measures and shop in an orderly manner. They have been advised to avoid shopping during the peak hours, which is usually between 7pm and 10pm.

The ministry also directed consumers to take advantage of online shopping operations being offered by many operators that sell groceries, food items etc, stressing that in light of the spread of the virus, many outlets have resorted to using home delivery services.

This is to avoid people’s mixing at crowded places and protect the shoppers from getting infected. It also called on the owners of the commercial centres and restaurants to follow necessary preventive measures for workers in the field of home delivery services, affirming that all workers must, while providing the services, maintain the cleanliness of the general appearance and fully adhere to the health rules of personal hygiene and handwashing, not to mention wearing masks and gloves.