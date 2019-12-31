Be Heart Smart

Health specialists warn that during the winter season, people should take more caution on their health as the risks of many diseases and heart attacks occur more in cold weather. Interventional Cardiology Consultant Dr Fahad al Kindi, in a tweet, said: “With the start of each winter, we notice an increase in the number of heart attacks. This may be due to changes in the atmosphere and lifestyle — outing and smoking, lack of sleep, sports and drinking water”. He advises people to drink sufficient amounts of water, to exercise and have enough sleep to avoid the risks of heart attacks. It may be especially risky for those who already had a heart attack, have heart disease, or are older than 65.

“Cold weather can increase blood pressure and raise cholesterol levels — the two key risk factors for heart attack. It can also make blood more likely to form heart-threatening clots”, he said. Reasons for why someone is prone to a heart attack are clear. There are obvious risk factors such as high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol, smoking or diabetes as well as unseen underlying genetic and environmental factors. But the reasons for the timing of heart attack are more difficult to understand. Cold weather increases this risk”, says Dr Lamya al Awaeli, general practitioner.

She says “people need to maintain a heart-healthy diet, get regular aerobic exercise and reduce stress. If you experience shortness of breath or chest discomfort, especially with activity, seek medical attention immediately to rule out a heart or blood vessel related problem”. “Since picnics to mountains and open areas are on the increase these days and people love to enjoy cold weather, especially since we have a short winter season, we urge people to stay warm. Dress in loose layers and don’t forget a hat and gloves, your sense of how cold you are may diminish as you get older”, she added.

STAY WARM

Khamis al Abri said since we have the coldest areas in Oman like Jabal Shams and Hat Mountain in Al Hamra, we seize this opportunity to enjoy in this season. Sometimes, the temperature drops to below zero in Jabal Shams and it becomes unbearable and the group decide to go back home. “We can’t compromise our health even though it is tempting. We make sure not to take children or old people because it is risky for their health”, he commented. Reem al Oufi said “that her father had heart attack last year after a full day in a cold mountain. She regrets not advising her father to dress heavily and stay warm that day. Thanks to Allah, we rushed to hospital imediately and he got the required medical attention”.