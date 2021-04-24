Be good to self and others

Ramadhan carries an inherent message of being good to self and others. Nothing can be better an opportunity for the believers to practise the goodness of the holy month now than ever due to the crisis that the whole world is facing in the time of coronavirus pandemic.

If there is a problem, the solution rests in patience, perseverance, and adoption of the best practices. This is one of the rarest of the rare situations when people are not allowed to visit mosques for prayers, inviting friends and relatives for iftars or even exchanging the home-made delicacies due to the restrictions imposed by the authorities in good faith to keep the nation and its people free from the deadly virus.

Here rests the role of the people to abide by the Ramadhan message of being good to self and others by respecting the guidelines that are meant to save lives across the communities.

Commenting on the uniqueness of the situation, Dr Abdulraoof Ahmed Ismail, Faculty at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences, Salalah, said, “This is the time for everyone to be cautious. The restrictions are in place for the benefit of the country and its people. Abide by whatever is directed in letter and spirit,”

He says that the believers worldwide, including him, are missing congregational Taraweeh prayer, which only the calm nights of Ramadhan can offer.

“But in the given situation, we have to do it. I am hugely missing the mosque prayers, but I offer prayers at home. I miss the experience of standing shoulder to shoulder with others in the house of Allah, an experience right from childhood. This time, there is no community iftar, no spiritual gatherings, and friendly visits. And on a personal note, no more Ramadhan drives on weekends to the unique beauty of Omani countrysides.

“This has taught humans how vulnerable the so-called ‘most intelligent’ Homo sapiens are in front of a sub-microscopic parasite. And with this humility, we enter this year’s Ramadhan. We have to follow Ramadhan’s message of being good to yourself and others”.

Mohammed al Mashani, GM Corporate Communications, Port of Salalah, calls it a time of extreme care. The virus has taken away the lives of many near and dear ones. For him, denial is not the solution of a problem.

“We have to break the chain by taking the vaccination and by adhering to the guidelines including staying away from the gatherings, putting up the facemasks and the best possible health and hygiene practices… Staying home is the theme of the time. For me, apart from going to work, I am spending most of the time at home with the family, reading books, watching TV, and doing some sports activities to keep fit,” he said. The best way to give back to society this Ramadhan is to self-restrict from gatherings and pray to the Almighty to give everyone respite from the pandemic.

Kaushalendra Singh

@patkaushal