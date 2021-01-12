Be cautious until the virus is gone

Except for the masks, there are no temperature checks, no alcohol swipes for shopping trolleys, nor is there any social distancing measure in place. Even though health officials still warn against ‘non-permissible’ gatherings, people are seen mixing up freely without any care or fear!

All the more, there are no more appeals, unlike a few months ago, from the authorities to keep guard on the coronavirus pandemic! So what is being noticed in many public places is leaving the measures against the pathogen going to the wind, and thereby inviting chances of the microbe a perfect situation to flourish!

Look at the nook and corner of the city where used masks are strewn recklessly due to the apathetic and care-free attitude of the people. Hope we did not forget the fact that in the initial stages of the outbreak of the pandemic, the environmentalists and media were warning against dumping masks. Authorities even warned of a fine against erring people. Alas! all the strictures seem to have been blissfully forgotten.

No doubt, the COVID-19 outbreak has transformed our daily life. Like obedient children, we have learnt to adjust to guidelines, including strict adherence to mandates to stay home on and off for almost ten months. We have even lived within the four walls as our movements were restricted by lockdowns.

With non-essential businesses closed, schools pivoted to remote learning, and many people started working from home. With cinema theatres, beaches and all other amusements activities were closed, we were without no other option than keep ourselves glued to the television sets or to mobile or computer screens. We were advised to stay home unless running essential errands or going to essential jobs.

Yet for the last few months, we have started enjoying some of the things that give us a sense of normalcy returning to our life. We have started enjoying a meal at a restaurant to celebrate an occasion, our children, even though not all of them, are back in school, and most of us resumed our jobs by going to offices.

While these were the routines that we had before the outbreak of the pandemic, it still doesn’t mean we can resume living life the way we did a year before. In fact, we must continue making efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 until we are fully free from the virus threat.

Less social distancing means the risk of spreading coronavirus and other communicable illnesses. Coronavirus and flu viruses will be present in our communities. This makes flu shots especially important this year.

The bottom line is that we have learned a lot about the virus. We don’t think we can call on the economy, or the society in general to accept another lockdown. But we have to continue self-restraints. We should not allow the efforts by our authorities to go futile.

We have to continue to do the hard, albeit tedious, work of keeping ourselves safe and healthy by wearing masks, keeping distance, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying home when we’re sick. Also keeping our environment safe!

It’s foolish and selfish to ignore the precautions! If one is not following them one is endangering all.

SAMUEL KUTTY

