Be careful while visiting gyms

Muscat: Fitness freaks who are queuing up in front of the gyms and health clubs need to be careful.

Both gyms and health clubs are one of the highest volatile places for virus spread and that’s the reason the Supreme Committee for COVID-19 kept the opening of gyms in the sixth package, according to experts.

The Ministry of Health has issued clear guidelines for gym-goers and yoga practitioners to cover their faces at all times during the practice. It is advisable, however, not to wear an N95 mask while exercising.

“Those who go to gyms should observe utmost care and take preventive measures against the potential spread of coronavirus as places where one sweat and gasp are highly volatile,” Hamed al Wuhaibi, Member of the Municipality Board of Directors, told the Observer.

Gym owners and trainers advise the prospective visitors to carry their kits including two fresh towels, a yoga mat, or any other floor mat, and a water bottle.

“One should keep away from touching commonly touched surfaces like water cooler and mobile phone charging stations, and a face cover should be used all the time,” Jaison Mathai, a long-time trainer said.

“Maintaining social distance at all times is crucial and one should book appointments online as far as possible and try to go during non-peak hours to maintain social distancing. Gyms shouldn’t allow so many people at one time,” he said.

“Gym-goers need to clean their hands before they hit another exercise machine. Disinfectant wipes should be used to clean equipment handle before and after use,” Rabyab Siddhik, another certified trainer said.

Touching the face, mouth, nose, and eyes is something that bodybuilders should avoid although it is difficult to refrain from touching one’s face while sweating profusely. Instead, a clean towel or tissue can be used to wipe your face in between workouts.