Be always blessed all mothers!

A mother is the first teacher for children, learning the rules of race, laws, moral codes, the manner of men and principles too. She is responsible for maintaining the ultimate discipline in the family.

As a mother, she is a family health officer who gets worried and concerned about the physical welfare of every family member! As the word, “mother” cannot be termed in a single phrase; it personifies all love that human being could possibly offer.

A mother is not just someone who gives birth to a child as we all know. However, a mother represents the combination of feelings, behaviours and sacrifices offered while bringing up a child. Whether that child is biologically hers or not, all mothers generally share the same feelings.

Kahil Gibran had better described a mother as the most beautiful word on the lips of mankind. May the Almighty Allah bless all mothers.

A mother’s love is peace for all, so it needs not to be acquired, but to be deserved. Generally, motherhood is where love begins and ends. Therefore, it might be impossible to count the ways by which a mother expresses her love. Where loving warmth meets a teachable moment is where you will find a mother, who is confidently applying her exceptional ability to be everything that a person will ever need.

With her capability for adapting, a mother goes from being a teacher to a comforter to a selfless giver in just a matter of minutes. She is the only woman in the world who will constantly forgive your lies, no matter how big they are. Your mother will still give you that warm smile just minutes after you misbehaved and made her angry. A mother will tolerate the pain caused when you reject her. She will be the only one supporting and lifting your spirit up whenever you are feeling down. A mother’s sacrifices are countless indeed!

A mother would always leave her personal desires behind, so her children can have everything they need. A mother will protect her children at the price of her own life. for instance, she won’t sleep or eat until you come back home and make sure you are safe and sound. With unconditional love, she does all these things and won’t stop just because you are 40 years old and live in a different place or home.

In Islam, mothers have been praised highly and accorded great honour. In different verses, the Holy Quran stressed a mother’s burden and the respect she deserves. Some verses addressed mothers’ difficulties of pregnancy, labour and breastfeeding and so the need to respect one’s mother. The verses say: “And We have enjoined upon man, to his parents, good treatment. His mother carried him with hardship and gave birth to him with hardship and his gestation and weaning period is thirty months.”

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) underlined a mother’s value, saying, “A man came to the Prophet and said, ‘O Messenger of God! Who among the people is the most worthy of my good companionship? The Prophet (PBUH) said: Your mother. The man said, ‘Then who?’ The Prophet said: Then your mother. The man further asked, ‘Then who?’ The Prophet said: Then your mother. The man asked again, ‘Then who?’ The Prophet said: Then your father”. There are many instances where the Prophet commanded Muslims to respect their mothers.

Dear mothers, although motherhood is a challenging mission, it is a great honour too. Mothers are every day called upon to selflessly meet the needs of their families. Whether they are awake at night nursing a baby, spending their time and money on their teenagers or preparing meals, mothers constantly put others before themselves.