BCCI chief Ganguly back in hospital after chest pain

Oman Observer

India’s cricket chief Sourav Ganguly was taken to hospital with chest pain on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after being discharged following a heart operation. The 48-year-old former captain suffered a heart attack early this month and underwent a successful angioplasty operation in his hometown Kolkata. “Ganguly was rushed to Apollo Hospital after he experienced chest pain and uneasiness on Wednesday afternoon’’, Manotosh Panja, a senior doctor, said.
The left-handed opener retired from Test cricket in 2008 having accumulated 7,212 runs including 16 centuries — his first made at Lord’s on debut.

