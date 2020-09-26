BBQ Pulpo: Lightly charred octopus infused with tangy barbecue sauce

SEAFOOD TREAT

Asado at the Sheraton Oman has won several distinguished awards through the leadership of its current executive chef, Adil Shaikh. As the restaurant adapts to the new normal, they are bringing back some of the favourites that have put them on the map as one of the go-to destinations for memorable dining. Currently offering Gaucho Night every Thursday where they showcase some of the best barbecues inspired by the American cowboys, they are also relaunching Seafood Wednesday providing even better diversity in Oman’s culinary scene. To give you a taste of what they offer, Chef Adil is sharing four of their beloved dishes — something to surprise your family with when you have the time to cook them something extra-special.

INGREDIENTS:

Pulpo

2 tbsps kosher salt

1 tbsp black peppercorns

1 Kg octopus, head and beak removed

2 tbsps extra virgin olive oil

1/2 lemon

1/2 tbsp minced fresh parsley

1 pinch salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 Cup Smoke bbq Sauce

PREPARATION METHOD

Fill a large pot 1/2 full with water. Add 2 tablespoons kosher salt, peppercorns, bring to a boil over high heat.

Meanwhile, place octopus on a cutting board. Using a wooden spoon or meat mallet, pound the octopus multiple times, starting in the middle and moving down each tentacle to tenderize the meat.

Dip tentacles into the boiling water 3 times, holding them in the boiling water 2 to 3 seconds each time, until the tentacles curl up. Submerge entire octopus in the boiling water. Bring water back to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until octopus is fork-tender, 45 to 60 minutes. Remove from heat and cool for 30 minutes.

Grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

Grill octopus with marinate Bbq until charred on all sides, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Remove from heat, slice into pieces, and place on a serving platter. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, squeeze lemon over top, sprinkle with parsley, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

WHITE BEANS CHIMICHURRI

1 can white beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup packed fresh parsley

3 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

3 tbsps red wine vinegar

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

2-4 tbsp warm water

In a food processor, combine the white beans, parsley, garlic, red wine vinegar, oregano, salt, and red pepper flakes. Pulse until finely chopped. slowly drizzle in the olive oil. Drizzle in the water 1 tablespoon at a time until the chimichurri is smooth and creamy.

ABOUT THE CHEF

CHEF ADIL SHAIKH

Executive Chef

Sheraton Hotel, Muscat

Adil Shaikh is currently the Executive Chef of Sheraton Oman Hotel located in Muscat. He has been associated with the hotel since its re-opening in 2016.

With an enriching career of over 15 years, he has successfully launched award-winning restaurants as an integral game changer in hospitality operations. Having won several prestigious recognitions and awards including Battle of the Chef Dubai and participated at several distinguished culinary platforms in the Middle East, he draws immense inspiration from the ever-evolving culinary world. His illustrious career spans across the Middle East & Asia in renowned Luxury, Business & Leisure Hotels & Resorts.

An avid foodie Adil is a strong advocate of ‘Go Local.’ He is committed to showcasing the flavours and tastes of lesser-known local ingredients, farm-fresh produce and regional cuisines. An astute, hands-on chef, Adil curates bespoke dining experiences that delves deep into authentic flavours, traditions and intricate nuances of each cuisine.

Off duty, you will spot him being an absolute foodie and exploring local cuisines of various cultures. On other days, he uses his kitchen as an interactive platform to celebrate the love for great food and memorable dining experiences that stand the test of time with his guests and loyal clientele.