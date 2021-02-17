Bayern’s Alaba to leave after 13 years

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba said on Tuesday that he will leave the club at the end of the season, parting ways after 13 years following the two sides’ recent failure to agree on a new deal.

“I decided after this season (I want) to do something new, to leave the club,” the 28-year-old told a news conference a day after their 3-3 draw against Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga. “It was no easy decision because I have been here for 13 years and this club is close to my heart,” he said, adding that he had not decided where he would go next.

The Austria international has been linked with several English Premier League clubs, while Real Madrid have also reportedly shown interest.