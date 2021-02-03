Bausher thump Qurayat 6-0 in HM Cup

MUSCAT, FEB 3

Bausher thumped Qurayat 6-0 in the first round match of His Majesty’s Cup hockey championship at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex late on Tuesday.

The Group 4 match saw the complete domination of the host team as Qurayat could not find their name on the scoresheet.

Home boys Bausher started their HM Cup campaign in brilliant fashion as Ali al Owaisi netted in the second minute itself from a penalty corner.

The early goal shook the visitors’ confidence as Bausher continued the onslaught.

Muhanna al Hassani found the target in the 15th minute with a good field goal.

Bausher led the first quarter 2-0.

In the second quarter, Anas al Wahaibi struck through a field goal in the 28th minute as Bausher led 3-0 at the half-time break.

The hosts came back in the second half with the same temperament as Qurayat looked completely off-colour.

Bausher earned several penalty corners during the period.

Two of the opportunities were well converted by Khalid al Battashi to give Bausher an unassailable 5-0 cushion.

Al Battashi slotted home in 43rd and 57th minutes past a hapless Qurayat goalkeeper.

To pile more misery on Qurayat they conceded a penalty stroke towards the end of the match and Adnan al Hassani made no mistake in the 58th minute to complete the scoreline as 6-0.

SECOND DEFEAT

This was the second defeat for Qurayat, who suffered a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Seeb in their opening match.

Bausher are topping the group table with three points and a better goal average than Seeb with same points. Qurayat are yet to open their account.

On Thursday, Salalah will take on Dhofar in a crunch clash in Group 2 at Al Saada Stadium (4 pm), while Muscat will play Nizwa in Group 3 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex (7 pm).

Top two teams from four groups will qualify to the final round which will commence on February 22.

Anuroop Athiparambath