Bausher stun Al Nasr to go top

MUSCAT, FEB 24 – Bausher stunned defending champions Al Nasr by a solitary goal in a keenly-fought Group B match of His Majesty’s Cup hockey championship final round at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher on Wednesday.

Indian recruit Songeet Singh netted the all-important goal in the 50th minute after a brilliant move.

Final ten minutes saw good pressure from Al Nasr to find the equaliser but Bausher defence survived the period to triumph 1-0.

With their back-to-back wins in two days, Bausher took the top spot of the group with six points. Al Nasr are second with three points from two matches.

Al Nasr opened their points tally with a 1-0 win over neighbours Dhofar through a 50th minute goal by Arman Qureshi on Monday.

AHLI SIDAB BLANK SOHAR

Ahli Sidab blanked Sohar 3-0 in a Group A match of the final round at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Tuesday night.

Salah al Saadi put the 11-time champions ahead in the 16th minute and four minutes later, he made it 2-0 with another field goal.

Sohar who tried to organise some attacks in between could not get past the Ahli Sidab goalkeeper and tight defence.

Yusuf Afan struck from a penalty corner in the last minute of the match to complete a 3-0 domination of Ahli Sidab.

This is the second win of Ahli Sidab and they have six points from two matches. They had thrashed Nizwa 4-0 in their opening match on Monday.

Sohar are third in Group A with three points from two matches. Sohar’s win came against Majees by a 4-2 margin on Monday.

MAJEES SINK NIZWA

In another match on Tuesday night, Majees drubbed Nizwa 8-1 in a completely one-sided affair at the SQSC.

With the good margin victory, Majees moved to the second position in Group A leapfrogging Sohar on goal average.