Batinah school wins first place in reading initiatives contest

Bait Al Zubair Foundation on Monday celebrated the finale of the second edition of Bait Al Zubair’s Reading Initiatives Competition, which was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Sarmi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, presided over the function.

Omama al Lawati, a member of children’s lab, in her speech emphasised the importance of encouraging the reading habit.

Khalfan al Asmi, head of the arbitration committee, spoke about the standards maintained by the committee, and honoured two student initiatives for their efforts in thecompetition.

He concluded with recommendations of the committee for the competition.

The initiative of Masharq Al Anwar School from Al Batinah got the first place in the competition and the second place went from the initiative from Al Eradah School of Al Sharqiyah, where the initiative from Ras Madraka School of Al Wasta got the third place.

This competition is being organised every two years to achieve more proficiency and development and to give more opportunities for reading initiatives from schools, students and teachers.