Batinah North Chamber receives South Korean Ambassador

Suhar: Abdullah bin Ali al Shafei, the Chairman of Board Directors of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in Batinah North Governorate, received in his office Ambassador of South Korea Chang K Kim.

During the meeting, they examined ways to enhance business and investment cooperation.

Al Shafei pointed out the investment opportunities in Batinah North Governorate and the most significant economic zones in the Wilayat of Suhar — Suhar Industrial Estate, Suhar Free Zone and Suhar Port — that have remarkable privileges and facilities.

Al Shafei affirmed that Oman has an attractive investment environment notably after promulgation of economic laws by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour may his soul rest in peace.

The Foreign Capital Investment Law was the one of most important laws that gives the investors freehold of the capital company.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador commended the noticeable investment and trade movement that Oman has been witnessing, and said he looks forward to reinforcing the bilateral relationships and calling upon South Korean investors to benefit from the investment opportunities that are available in Oman.