Basta, Zubair and Unique Elegant post victories

MUSCAT: Outstanding all-round performances by Shabeeb Parammal and Iqbal Mohammed powered Basta CT to a last-over victory over Al Mardhuf despite brilliant century by Nadeem Mohammed in a B Division League game at Muscat Municipality ground 1 in Amerat on Friday.

Batting first, Al Mardhuf scored 217 for 9 in 30 overs thanks to a solid 105 by one drop Nadeem who struck 14 fours in his unbeaten knock. Shabeeb led the bowling honours, taking 4 for 24 while Iqbal claimed 2 for 27.

Basta looked on track batting at 126 for 3 in 20 overs before a sudden collapse pushed them to 158 for 8 in 25 overs. However, a magical 62-run unbroken 9th wicket partnership between Iqbal (35 not out) and Shabeeb (28 not out) secured a scintillating win for their side, Basta scoring 220 for 8 with only a ball to spare. Leading from the front, captain Prasad Peruli topscored with 82.

Brief scores (B Division League): Al Mardhuf 217 for 9 in 30 overs (Nadeem Muhammed 105 not out – 14×4, Shantilan Shivji 70 – 11×4. Shabeeb Parammal 4-24, Iqbal Mohammed 2-27) lost to Batsa CT 220 for 8 in 29.5 overs (Prasad Peruli 82 – 10×4, Iqbal Mohammed 35 not out – 4×4, Shabeeb Parammal 28 not out – 2×4, 1×6. Shantilan Shivji 3-25, Sufyan Mohammed 2-20) by 2 wickets.

Zubair beat NBO in thriller

Sagher Mohammed was the star batsman for Zubair CT in a pulsating chase before a last-ball boundary steered his side to a nerve-wracking victory against NBO in a crucial C Division clash at Muscat Municipality ground 3. NBO posted a robust 179 for 5 in 20 overs thanks to major contributions from Syed Arfan Ali (56), Mustansar Hussain (37) and Vikas Bhadoria (35 not out).

Zubair stayed in the hunt till the very last over, requiring 10 runs to win. With the scores level at 179 with a ball to spare, Mohsin Abbas struck a four to seal a thriller for his team which ended up scoring 183 for 7 in 20 overs. Sagher led the way with a solid 64.

Brief scores (C Division T20 League): NBO 179 for 5 in 20 overs (Syed Arfan Ali 56 – 8×4, Mustansar Hussain 37 – 7×4, Vikas Bhadoria 35 not out – 2×4, 1×6, Yasir Jamal 24 not out – 1×4, 2×6. Hassan Hanif 2-19) lost to Zubair CT 183 for 7 in 20 overs (Sagher Mohammed 64 – 6×4, 2×6, Ruwan Rupa 42 not out – 4×4. Mustansar Hussain 3-44) by 3 wickets.

Singh stars for Elegant

Bishen Singh’s unbeaten 52 was the highlight of Unique Elegant’s 7-wicket win over Aptus Waves in a D Division game.

Brief scores (D Division T20 League): Aptus Waves 138 all out in 19.3 overs (Muhammed Shafeeq 49 – 5×4, 2×6, Biji Sunder 33 – 1×4, 1×6; Mohammed Abbas 2-12, Mohammed Riyaz 2-17, Haja Hussain 2-25) lost to Unique Elegant 144 for 3 in 17.4 overs (Bishen Singh 52 not out – 6×4, 2×6, Amit Sampat 24 – 2×4, Aditya Dalvi 21 not out – 2×4. Muhammed Muslim 2-27) by 7 wickets.

