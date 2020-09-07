Bassah Beach to be transformed into resort destination

ASAAS inks pact for development of four-star resort and public park to cater for the growing number of tourists visiting pristine Bassah Beach

National Development and Investment Company (ASAAS) announced the signing of a usufruct agreement with the Office of the Minister of State and Governor of Musandam to develop the Bassah Beach site in the Wilayat of Khasab, Musandam Governorate.

This will add further momentum to the company’s ambition to help in diversifying the national economy by forging strong partnerships and aligning with the government’s vision to boost tourism contribution to the national GDP while also offering career opportunities for locals.

The agreement was signed recently by Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Musandam, and Abdullah bin Humaid al Maamari, Chairman of ASAAS.

The agreement involves developing a land area of about 73,000 m2 that will feature two key components; a four-star resort as well as a public park to cater for the growing number of tourists visiting this pristine beach.

One of the most beautiful sandy beaches nestled between the rugged dark mountains of Musandam, Bassah Beach is strategically located near Khasab Airport, only 2.6 km from Khasab’s city centre.

Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Musandam, stressed on the importance of such tourism projects and the value they will add to the governorate as a whole. He said that Musandam is blessed with natural beauty and has huge investment potential for such projects.

Abdulsalam Mohammed al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), said that the Authority plays a key role in empowering national developers and investors with priority and trust in such tourism projects, especially that such companies have proven capacity to deliver world-class tourism projects. He added that such an approach is in alignment with the national strategy towards tourism development and economic diversification.

On his part, Abdullah bin Humaid al Maamari, Chairman of ASAAS said: ‘With this agreement, we restate our continued strategic partnerships with the government and our commitment to the shared national objectives towards making Oman a leading tourism destination for all. We at ASAAS will put forward years of experience to deliver a project that lives up to the expectations of the people of Musandam and to add another unique attraction to the national tourism landscape’’. ASAAS has established a strong focus and strength in boosting the hospitality industry across most of its projects.

It has already attracted reputed international operators by opening the first Hilton in Muscat within its Al Khuwair garden and hotel project, the redevelopment of the Institute of Public Administration, which will also include the first InterCity branded hotel in Muscat, A’Sharq project in Barka, and Al Haffa project in Salalah. By adding more hotel and hospitality units to the industry, ASAAS is steadily supporting the national strategy to raise tourism contribution to the GDP significantly and is already making tangible progress in this arena.