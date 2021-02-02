Basking under the sun in Jabal Shams

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Waking up to the rising sun on top of Jabal Shams or the Mountain of the Sun where the sun seems to be at a hand’s stretch and basking in the salubrious sunlight is something one can look for during these days of pandemic. A trip to the Grand Canyon of the Sultanate of Oman is indeed something one can plan to venture out on a weekend.

The highest mountain of the Hajar range and the country, Jabal Shams is a vast range of mountains located in northeastern Oman north of the town of Al Hamra. Roughly around 3 hours’ drive or slightly more, to the mountain which is widely known to be a popular sightseeing area is an ‘out of the mundane’ activities that both citizens and residents enjoy doing on weekends.

The dipping temperatures around this area is a perfect justification among all other reasons to pay a visit here. Although the highest peak is a restricted area for motorists, trekkers can climb up to the peak on foot in nearly 8 to 9 hours, the locals have said.

The second summit of Jabal Shams called the South Summit can be accessed by trekking or using a 4X4 trail and reach the second highest peak point of the mountain standing at some 2,997 metres height.

During this month, temperatures drop to as low as 10 and below standing at par with its neighbouring mountain Jabal Akhdar, another prominent peak in this area.

MOUNTAINOUS AMBITION:

A group of Omani girls are seen making handicrafts and selling them to the visitors. Fatma, Khuloud, Shaikha and Nawal, some of the many educated girls who are taking their baby steps towards making their dreams come true. Their products range from handmade keychains, bracelets and baggage tags to sandals for home and all the raw materials to make them are from the surroundings of the mountain including the hair of sheep and goats.

“These shops are built by our families for us to spend time making and selling these handicrafts to the visitors and at the end of the day, of course, some income for the family,” said Shaikha, who graduated from Nizwa College of Applied Sciences.

CLIMATE:

December and January are the months known for lowest temperatures on the mountain while June and July report to have a rather hot climate and what makes these temperatures.

A host of places, Wadi Ghul – Oman’s Grand Canyon, Misfat al Abriyeen, Bait al Safah Jebel Yibir, and Wadi bani Ghaf and the villages showcasing their traditional Omani life along with various canyon adventures are a treat to the visitors and a perfect escapade from the world around.

BY KABEER YOUSUF