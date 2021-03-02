Basic amenities planned on Al Mazunah FZ link road

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, MARCH 2 –

Shaikh Bakhit bin Salim al Mashani, Wali of Al Mazyunah, held a meeting with Said bin Abdullah al Balushi, Director General of Al Mazunah Free Zone, with the aim of strengthening the cooperation between the free zone, the wali’s office, and other relevant bodies.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials representing government, security and service bodies in the Wilayat of Al Mazyunah.

The officials reviewed plans for the provision of basic public facilities and truck stops on the main road between the border crossing and Al Mazunah Free Zone for the benefit of truckers.

The meeting also discussed the proposed formation of a joint committee that includes a number of government, service and security bodies to follow up on joint projects between the wilayat and Al Mazunah Free Zone. The officials then visited the proposed sites of the planned service facilities.