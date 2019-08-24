Bashir defence asks Sudan court for bail release

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s deposed military ruler Omar Al Bashir appeared in court on Saturday for the second hearing of his corruption trial, during which his defence asked for his release on bail. Bashir, wearing a traditional white gown, sat in the same metal cage he appeared in on Monday when his trial on graft charges opened. In the first hearing, an investigator said that Bashir had admitted to receiving at least $90 million in gift from abroad in recent years. The judge in Khartoum on Saturday heard three witnesses, two of them investigators who searched Bashir’s residency after his ouster and the other a banker. “We ask the court to release the accused on bail,” Bashir’s lawyer Hashem Abu Bakr said, to which the judge answered he would examine a written request. After the hearing, as a massive security convoy escorted the 75-year-old Bashir back to prison, two opposing groups of demonstrators had gathered. — AFP

