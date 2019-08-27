Barwani to speak at Turkey forum

Muscat, August 27 – Turkey is all set to organise the first forum that brings professional members of family-run business, young CEOs and start-ups around the world to present and talk over the rise and future of next-generation leadership. Tariq Hilal al Barwani, founder of Knowledge Oman, has been selected and invited to speak at the prestigious international forum that would feature speakers like Andy Grignon, creator of Apple iPod, Levent Erden Founder of Next Academy, Anne Henderson of Happiness Institute Founder and Adrian Cooper of Oxford Economics.

Tariq has been invited to speak about the challenges, experience, learnings and success gained over the past 11 years creating the largest multi-award winning knowledge-sharing platform in the Sultanate that has impacted thousands of people and many organisations positively since inception in 2008. The event will take place over 2 full interactive days on September 21 and 22 at Bodrum, bringing the innovative leaders under one table to discuss, share and exchange knowledge on the opportunities, rise and future of next-generation leadership.