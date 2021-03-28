Barty, Tsitsipas and Rublev advance

MIAMI: World number one Ashleigh Barty looked sharp in a straight-set victory over Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday at the Miami Open, where men’s second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised past lucky loser Damir Dzumhur.

Defending champion Barty defeated the former French Open champion from Latvia 6-3, 6-2 to set up a fourth-round clash with former world number one Victoria Azarenka.

Greece’s Tsitsipas — ranked fifth in the world but seeded second behind world No 2 Daniil Medvedev in the Masters 1000 event that is missing top-ranked Novak Djokovic, world number three Rafael Nadal and No 4 Dominic Thiem as well as Roger Federer and Andy Murray — was untroubled in a 6-1, 6-4 over Bosnian lucky loser Damir Dzumhur.

Tsitsipas, coming off a runner-up finish at Acapulco last week, hit 10 of his 18 winners off his forehand and committed only nine unforced errors as he relentlessly pressured his opponent.

“There isn’t much I can tell you. It was a great match,” Tsitsipas said. “I started the match very strong, breaking him twice and taking a big lead in the score, and I think the things worked out by themself after that.

“I created lot of opportunities with my serve, finding the right angles and executing it perfectly. Even with my second serve I felt like I did a lot of damage, not giving him a chance to press first and apply pressure with his shots.”

The three-time Grand Slam semifinalist next faces Japanese 28th seed Kei Nishikori, who outlasted Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4.

Rain was the only thing that slowed down men’s fourth seed Andrey Rublev in a 6-1, 6-2 victory over American Tennys Sandgren. Rublev, up 6-1, 5-2, was unable to convert three match points before the players had to leave the court for the second of two rain delays, but he wasted no time in closing out the match when play resumed.

Rublev, who took his tour-leading number of 2021 match wins to 17, didn’t face a break point, his dominance on full display as he held serve for a 4-1 lead in the opening set with a love game that lasted just 59 seconds.

Canadian Denis Shapovalov also had to wait out the delay to finish off a hard-fought 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ilya Ivashka.

Azarenka, of Belarus, beat 24th seed Angelique Kerber of Germany 7-5, 6-2 in a battle of former world number ones.

World number three Simona Halep of Romania, withdrew from her scheduled match with Latvian Anastasija Sevastova with a right shoulder injury. — AFP