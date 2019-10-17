Barneys to sell assets to Authentic Brands, B Riley

NEW YORK: US luxury department-store chain Barneys New York Inc has reached an agreement to sell its assets to brand developer Authentic Brands Group and investment bank B. Riley Financial Inc, a court document showed.

The deal comes as a “stalking horse purchase agreement”, with the price estimated to be about $271.4 million in cash, according to the court filing on Wednesday in the US Bankruptcy Court in Poughkeepsie.

A “stalking horse” bid is used as a starting bid or minimally accepted offer that other interested bidders must surpass if they want to buy the company.

Any further bids must be received before a deadline on October 22, according to the filing. In the absence of further bids by the deadline, the company will go ahead with the deal with Authentic Brands and B. Riley Financial.

If it receives a bid before the deadline, Barneys may conduct an auction until October 24.

Reuters reported on Monday that Barneys, which filed for bankruptcy protection in August citing rent hikes as a factor, was nearing a deal with Authentic Brands that could lead to Barneys shops opening in Saks Fifth Avenue stores. — Reuters

