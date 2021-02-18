Barclays bank profit tumbles on pandemic fallout

LONDON: British bank Barclays on Thursday announced a 38 per cent slump in net profit for 2020 and said expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic were set to stay high this year. Profit after tax fell to £1.53 billion ($2.12 billion), Barclays said in a statement.

Group credit impairment charges shot up to £4.8 billion from £1.9 billion owing “to the deterioration in the economic outlook driven by the Covid-19 pandemic”, the bank said. Despite the tough year, “Barclays remains well capitalised, well provisioned for impairments… with a strong balance sheet, and competitive market positions across the group”, chief executive Jes Staley said in the statement.

“We expect that our resilient and diversified business model will deliver a meaningful improvement in returns in 2021,” he added.

As well as offering a dividend to shareholders, Barclays said it would buy back shares at a cost of up to £700 million. — AFP