Barbershops, meeting halls in hotels, public cafes to open
Muscat: The Supreme Committee on COVID-19 has released the sixth package of activities that will resume from Wednesday.
Each activity will have to follow the health requirements and precautionary measures issued by the competent authorities.
Activities allowed to resume operations are:
Camel races.
Meeting halls in hotel establishments
Public restaurants and cafes
Fitness clubs
Barbershops and men’s personal care
Beauty salons and ladies’ hairdressing
Jet Ski
Sale and rent of wedding supplies
Traditional medicine clinics