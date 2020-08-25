Local Main 

Barbershops, meeting halls in hotels, public cafes to open

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on COVID-19 has released the sixth package of activities that will resume from Wednesday.

Each activity will have to follow the health requirements and precautionary measures issued by the competent authorities.

Activities allowed to resume operations are:

Camel races.

Meeting halls in hotel establishments

Public restaurants and cafes

Fitness clubs

Barbershops and men’s personal care

Beauty salons and ladies’ hairdressing

Jet Ski

Sale and rent of wedding supplies

Traditional medicine clinics

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7671 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

World tourism numbers up 4% in first half of 2019

Oman Observer Comments Off on World tourism numbers up 4% in first half of 2019

ROP raids bachelor accommodation

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROP raids bachelor accommodation

ISG students taste life in Canada

Oman Observer Comments Off on ISG students taste life in Canada