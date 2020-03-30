Barber fined in Muscat for offering on-demand services
Muscat Municipality has taken legal measures against a barber for operating on-demand services by visiting the clients in the capital.
The municipality added that such on-demand services also violated the guidelines issued by the authorities on Convid-19 and stressed on the importance of avoiding any practices that contribute to the spread of infection.
