Barber fined in Muscat for offering on-demand services

Oman Observer
Muscat Municipality has taken legal measures against a barber for operating on-demand services by visiting the clients in the capital.
The municipality added that such on-demand services also violated the guidelines issued by the authorities on Convid-19 and stressed on the importance of avoiding any practices that contribute to the spread of infection.
