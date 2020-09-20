Banks agree $545m for Congo Republic economy

BRAZZAVILLE: A group of banks has agreed more than $545 million worth of funding to boost Congo Republic’s long-suffering economy, officials said on Saturday.

The oil-producer was hit by a sharp drop in crude prices in 2014, leaving it with debt of nearly $9.5 billion, much of it owed to China and Western oil traders and amounting to 85.5 per cent of the Central African country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The IMF agreed a three-year $449 million bailout last year, but the coronavirus pandemic is expected to cause an economic contraction of 9 per cent in 2020, the government has said.

A group of banks including Gabon-based BGFI Bank and Togo’s Ecobank agreed the package of 300 billion CFA francs, BGFI’s chief executive officer Henri-Claude Oyima told reporters after a meeting with President Denis Sassou N’Guesso. — Reuters

