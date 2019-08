Muscat: The total outstanding credit extended by other depository corporations (ODCs) increased year-on-year (YoY) by 6.7 per cent to RO 25.7 billion as at the end of May 2019, according to the report issued by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO).

Credit to the private sector at RO 22.6 billion witnessed a growth of 4.8 per cent as at the end of May 2019.

Of the total credit to the private sector, the share of non-financial corporate sector stood at 45.6 per cent, the household sector (mainly personal loans) at 45.1 per cent, while that of financial corporations and other sectors stood at 5.8 per cent and 3.5 per cent.

Total deposits held with ODCs increased by 2.1 per cent to RO 22.8 billion, with private sector deposits growing by 3.5 per cent to RO 14.8 billion as at the end of May 2019.

Sector-wise, the contribution of households in total private sector deposits was 50.2 per cent, followed by non-financial corporations at 28.4 per cent, financial corporations at 18.9 per cent, and the other sectors at 2.5 per cent.

— ONA

