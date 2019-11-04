BankDhofar introduces first of its kind Drive Thru Banking services

MUSCAT: With the aim of providing state of the art services that ensure utmost convenient banking experience, BankDhofar has introduced Drive Thru Banking services. The first of its kind service in the Sultanate enables customers to conduct a number of transitions without stepping out of their car.

Commenting on the flagship Drive Thru Banking Services, Ahmed bin Said al Ibrahim (pictured), Chief Corporate Services officer noted: “We are glad to be the first bank in the Sultanate to provide Drive Thru Banking services. At BankDhofar we prioritise customers’ convenient when it comes to their banking experience. As we know, customers visit the branch to conduct a number of transactions. Therefore, we launched this services to secure peace of mind for our customers, as they can conduct their transactions at ease from their cars. We have launched the service in Al Seeb Town branch and we look forward to spread this service across the Sultanate.”

With the Drive Thru Banking services, BankDhofar customers may conduct various transactions from their cars including; cash deposit and withdrawal, cheque deposit, instant debit card issuance, bank transfers, and request for account statements. The service is now available in Al Seeb Town Branch- Al Seeb Plaza.

BankDhofar strives to provide top-of-the-line experience to its customers, by making banking easy. As one of the fastest growing financial services institution in the Sultanate, BankDhofar sets the standard for best customer experience within the banking industry in the Sultanate through innovative products and creative solutions, which are designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers. With the aim of enhancing customers’ banking experience, BankDhofar branches at Muscat International Airport, Muscat Grand Mall, Mall of Muscat, Falaj Al Qabail, Sur City Centre, and Salalah Gardens Mall serve the customers for extended working hours till 9pm.