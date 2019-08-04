Bank Muscat’s support provides a major boost to Salalah Festival

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to strong support for the Sultanate’s heritage and tourism industry, showcased its services and products at the Salalah Festival 2019. The Sultanate’s annual tourism and cultural extravaganza is currently underway in the southern city until August 22.

Bank Muscat personnel are available at the festival venue to familiarise visitors on promotional campaigns, services and products offered by the bank. Customers can easily get information on account opening, calculation of loan eligibility as well as information on various credit card offerings at the Bank Muscat stall.

To provide banking convenience and connectivity to visitors and tourists alike, the bank has positioned an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) as well as one mobile Full Function Machine (FFM) at the festival venue. It is also worthwhile to note that four Bank Muscat branches are located close to the main highway at Adam, Haima, Qarn al Alam and Thamrait. These four branches provide banking services in the otherwise sparsely populated area between Adam and Thamrait. These along with the 12 branches and one service centre in Dhofar provide adequate financial and banking support to visitors as well as the people of Dhofar. To provide further banking convenience, Bank Muscat has 35 ATMs, 7 Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) and 17 FFMs positioned in Dhofar and the surrounding areas. The bank also has 6 ATMs, 2 CDMs and 1 FFM positioned strategically between Adam and Haima.

Taya Eid Bait Sabeea, AGM — Interior, Bank Muscat, said: “Committed to making Salalah Festival a great success, Bank Muscat is facilitating financial services and products for the benefit of citizens, residents and tourists even as they enjoy the various entertainment options at the Festival. Bank Muscat has invested heavily in cutting-edge technology to provide all our customers with banking services through multiple channels. Customers can also get in touch with the bank through Twitter, WhatsApp, the Call Centre or online/mobile banking. As the leading financial institution in the country, we provide banking facilities and services to everyone in the sultanate.”

