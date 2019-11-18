Bank Muscat’s Premier Banking customers celebrate RO 315,000 al Mazyona draw in Sur

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to encouraging a savings culture in Oman, hosted Premier Banking customers of the bank to a dinner at the picturesque Al Sunaisla Fort in Sur. The event also celebrated the monthly al Mazyona draw where 10 lucky Asalah Priority banking customers won RO 20,000 each and 10 al Jawhar Privilege banking customers won RO 10,000 each. Fifteen regional winners from South Sharqiyah won RO 1,000 each at the event, which was attended by Premier Banking customers and Management Team members.

Abdulnasir al Raisi, Deputy General Manager — Premier Banking, said: “Al Mazyona reaffirms Bank Muscat’s vision and constant efforts to fulfil the aspirations and ambitions of the largest banking family in Oman by rewarding winners with the highest prizes in Oman. This year’s Mazyona scheme offers over RO 10 million in prize money and provides a great incentive to all people to make savings a regular habit so as to ensure their future financial security.”

Asalah Priority banking customers who maintain a minimum balance of RO 30,000 are eligible to participate in all al Mazyona prize draws, in addition to exclusive draws earmarked for them. The high savings balance customers have exclusive monthly prizes of RO 20,000 each for 10 customers and mid-year prizes of 30,000 each for 10 customers and a mid-year special prize of RO 100,000 for two lucky winners, and year-end prizes of RO 30,000 each for 10 winners. There are also two special year-end prizes of RO 100,000 earmarked for Asalah customers.

Al Jawhar Privilege Banking customers maintaining a minimum balance of RO 10,000 in their savings accounts are eligible to participate in exclusive monthly prize draws of RO 10,000 each for 10 customers, and mid-year prizes of 20,000 each for 10 customers and mid-year special prizes of RO 50,000 for 2 lucky winners, The year-end prizes include RO 20,000 each for 10 winners and special prizes of RO 50,000 each for 2 customers.

Asalah and al Jawhar customers with a minimum salary of RO 1,000 can also participate in the monthly salary draw prize in which they can win RO 500 every month for a year. Asalah and al Jawhar customers can also participate in the mid-year and year-end mega draws of RO 250,000 each for two winners, which is open to all customers maintaining a minimum balance of RO 30,000.

The 2019 al Mazyona scheme is designed to transform the lives of prudent savers.

The scheme is targeted to accommodate all segments, including ladies, youth, children, high savings balance customers and salary account holders, thereby inculcating a strong savings habit among citizens who will be responsible for the future development of Oman.

